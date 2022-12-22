Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged afghan authorities to revisit the decision to suspend university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan. “Pakistan is disappointed to learn about the suspension of university and higher education for female students in afghanistan,” said Foreign Office spokesperson mumtaz Zahra baloch. earlier, afghanistan’s higher education ministry said that female students would not be allowed access to the country’s universities until further notice. a letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a cabinet decision. “You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice,” said a letter issued to all government and private universities, signed by minister for Higher education, neda mohammad nadeem. The announcement came as the United nations security council met in new York on afghanistan. The United states and british Un envoys both condemned the move during the council meeting. “The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls,” Us deputy Un ambassador Robert Wood said. While on the other hand, the Taliban-led government has defended its decision, saying such restrictions have been done to preserve “national interest” and women’s “honour”. several Taliban officials said the ban on secondary education is only temporary due to a lack of funds to the time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan’s position on this issue had been clear and consistent. “We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam. We strongly urge the afghan authorities to revisit this decision,” she added.