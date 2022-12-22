Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Smog has engulfed the entire Ba­hawalpur region, making weather colder and disrupting routine traf­fic on roads.

The experts have warned that high level air pollution has been de­tected in Bahawalpur that has been causing health risks to people.

Air quality of Bahawalpur was recorded 131 at AQI. The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traffic on roads, industrial units and due to burn­ing crops on agricultural fields was resulting in smog.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast a very cold weather for city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest mini­mum 7 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

MEETING REVIEWS MEASURES TAKEN TO BEAUTIFY BAHAWALPUR CITY

Bahawalpur division Com­missioner Raja Jahangir Anwar Wednesday said that all resourc­es will be used to make the city beautiful and green.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meet­ing at his office to review the mea­sures taken for the beautification of the city. The famous round­abouts of the city will be deco­rated with beautiful monuments and historical buildings will be decorated with electric lamps, he added.

The commissioner directed plan­tation should be done on a large scale through public-private part­nerships to make the city greener.

He said that private institu­tions including business centres, banks, and commercial institutions should be restricted to make green belts in front of their offices