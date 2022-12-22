BAHAWALPUR - Smog has engulfed the entire Bahawalpur region, making weather colder and disrupting routine traffic on roads.
The experts have warned that high level air pollution has been detected in Bahawalpur that has been causing health risks to people.
Air quality of Bahawalpur was recorded 131 at AQI. The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traffic on roads, industrial units and due to burning crops on agricultural fields was resulting in smog.
Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast a very cold weather for city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 7 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.
MEETING REVIEWS MEASURES TAKEN TO BEAUTIFY BAHAWALPUR CITY
Bahawalpur division Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar Wednesday said that all resources will be used to make the city beautiful and green.
He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office to review the measures taken for the beautification of the city. The famous roundabouts of the city will be decorated with beautiful monuments and historical buildings will be decorated with electric lamps, he added.
The commissioner directed plantation should be done on a large scale through public-private partnerships to make the city greener.
He said that private institutions including business centres, banks, and commercial institutions should be restricted to make green belts in front of their offices