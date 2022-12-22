Share:

LAHORE - The special goalkeeping training camp for goalkeepers kicked off here on Wednesday. The shortlisted U-22 players include Usman Ali, Salman ul Haq, Saqib, Sayed ur Rehman, Hasan Ali, and national team goalkeeper Abdul Basit. The players have been shortlisted based on their performances in the previous camps. The main objective of the camp is to further strengthen the skills of the players. Sharing his views, national goalkeeping coach Zahid Taj said: “The role of goalkeepers has become very important in modern football. The PFF has decided to pay special attention to this area. The players have talent, and their fitness also looks good, and they are showing great interest in training and working hard. “Our focus is improving the performance of every participant and the more they take a keen interest in the training and work harder, the better they can produce results at national and international levels. Overall, we are trying our best to prepare them for future challenges,” he added.