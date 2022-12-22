Share:

Taking forward its legacy from last year, Master Offisys, on 15th December ‘22, held its second annual dinner and meetup in Multan. The 2020 event series were covered under the “Design of your success” theme, the purpose of which was to discuss the growing importance of ergonomics in furniture.

Following Covid-19, this year, the brand further improved on the same concept and is organizing events with the “Taking You Beyond Greatness” slogan. The discussions thoroughly focused on furniture ergonomics leading to work productivity and success.

The event was hosted by the well-known RJ and host, Ms. Sophiya Anjum, and was attended by the most notable corporate influencers, architects, and leading interior designers of Multan. While Mr. Ashar Hassan Thanvi, who recently joined Master Offisys as the Director of sales and marketing, spoke to the guests and discussed the company’s vision to elevate workspaces in the country and create environments that foster growth and productivity, Ms. Soofia Masood (GM – Sales), showcased a snapshot of key projects from 2022, RnD and the latest developments in the furniture line.