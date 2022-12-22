Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - District Police Officer (DPO) Tanvir Ahmed Malik sus­pended two constables for remaining absent from the police station during duty hours.

According to official sources, the DPO instructed DSP Mujahid Goraiya to conduct a surprise inspection of the police station and report him. The DSP visited Sarwar Sha­heed police station and found two constables, namely Mu­stufa and Attique, absent from duty.

DPO Malik, while suspending the absent constables, said nobody would be spared in case of negligence dur­ing the discharge of duties.