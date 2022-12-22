Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations General Assembly has adopted Pakistan-sponsored resolution on ‘Universal Realisation of the Right of the People to Self-determination.’ The 72 countries from across the world co-sponsored this important resolution which was adopted by consensus. The resolution reaffirms unequivocal support for realisation of the right to self-determination for peoples under foreign occupation, colonial domination, and subjugation. It firmly opposes acts of foreign occupation, intervention and aggression, and calls upon responsible States to immediately cease such acts. Pakistan has been sponsoring this flagship resolution since 1970. This annual initiative serves to draw international attention towards the plight and rights of peoples living in internationally recognised situations of foreign occupation, including in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Occupied Palestinian Territories. Adoption of this resolution is a reaffirmation of the inalienable right of occupied peoples to self-determination, as enshrined in international law, the UN Charter and numerous UN resolutions