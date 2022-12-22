Share:

QUETTA - The University of Turbat (UoT) has announced the schedule to conduct the entry test for admission in BS programs for the Spring 2023 semester. The en­trance test for B.Ed. (Hon­ors) will be conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) Pakistan on Sunday, 25th December 2022 at 10:00 AM at UoT’s Law Col­lege, Commissioner Road Turbat. The test for all re­maining programs (except LLB) will be conducted at the main campus of the Uni­versity of Turbat on Mon­day, 26th December 2022 at 10:30 AM. All the candi­dates are directed to report at their respective centers at 09:30 AM on the given dates along with their original CNIC or form-B.