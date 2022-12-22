LAHORE - Non-teaching staff association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus here on Wednesday. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Principal from Full Gospel Assemblies (FGA) Pastor Tariq Waris, Emeritus Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, President Non-Teaching Staff Association Asad Shah, Pastor Jawaid Younas, Dr Shahan Azeem and a large number of Christian employees and their families attended the ceremony. Addressing the audience, Prof Nasim Ahmad congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating Christmas. He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and their efforts/services in the development & enhancing the beatification of UVAS. He stressed on the equality and promoting harmony among all employees of UVAS. He said that UVAS ensured equal respect and rights to all its employees belong to any religion. He said it was the need of hour to defeat all hatreds and conspiracies, and spread this massage, ‘We all are united & we are Pakistani’.
Share:
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 22, 2022
Share: