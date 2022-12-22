Share:

LAHORE - Non-teaching staff association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus here on Wednesday. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Principal from Full Gos­pel Assemblies (FGA) Pastor Tariq Waris, Emeri­tus Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, President Non-Teaching Staff Association Asad Shah, Pas­tor Jawaid Younas, Dr Shahan Azeem and a large number of Christian employees and their families attended the ceremony. Addressing the audience, Prof Nasim Ahmad congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating Christmas. He acknowl­edged the role of Christian employees and their efforts/services in the development & enhanc­ing the beatification of UVAS. He stressed on the equality and promoting harmony among all em­ployees of UVAS. He said that UVAS ensured equal respect and rights to all its employees belong to any religion. He said it was the need of hour to de­feat all hatreds and conspiracies, and spread this massage, ‘We all are united & we are Pakistani’.