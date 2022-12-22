Share:

The security situation continues to deteriorate, particularly in KP which has suffered the brunt of the TTP’s rampage since the annulment of the ceasefire. Following the attack in Bannu at the CTD compound, dozens of armed militants stormed a police station in Wana in the early hours of Tuesday and escaped after looting arms and ammunition. One police constable was injured, while an alleged militant was killed in the attack. Based on the pattern of attacks taking place, it appears that the primary focus is law enforcement agencies, thus far.

According to reports, around 50 militants entered the station after blowing up the front gate as they were armed with rocket launchers and heavy weapons. The group also seems to be targeting remote locations, especially at hours when not many security personnel are stationed. Not only were the attackers able to hold the police officers hostage, but they also managed to escape with weapons in a police van.

It is extremely concerning to see how emboldened the group is currently and how attackers are showing up in large numbers. Following the attack, more officers were deployed to Wana from nearby areas, and other stations across the province must be beefed up where there may be a risk of an attack.

The attack has understandably created panic in the area and the locals did not mince their words over their disappointment with how the situation has been handled by the state. These people have suffered the most at the hands of terrorism and military operations over the past two decades, only to relive the very same nightmarish scenario. The police stations in North and South Waziristan have been consistently targeted by militants over the past few months. What is even more concerning is the fact that on the same day, two beheaded bodies were found in a watercourse in the Tank district with a message from the Taliban to everyone that spying would result in such a death.

This is now similar to a game of chess with potentially disastrous consequences, where the state will have to try and anticipate the next move, and currently, the militants seem to have the upper hand. It is good to see PM Shehbaz Sharif promise assistance from the federal government to the provinces about improving security. But condolences and promises do not matter at this point. What we need is more action and less talk. Especially considering how we find ourselves in this situation because of how poorly the situation with the TTP has been handled.