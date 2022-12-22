Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday expressed satisfaction over the successful operation of the security forces in Bannu. Expressinggrief over the martyrdom of three young martyrs including Saeed Shaheed, Babar Shaheed and Khurshid Akram Shaheed, they said that the courageous sons of the country eliminated the enemies of the motherland. They said that an operation like Swat was needed to defeat the enemies of the country. The increasing incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are a matter of concern.They expressed condolences to the families of Shaheed Saeed, Shaheed Babar and Shaheed Khurshid Akram. They said that the Pakistan Army and the Police have sacrificed their lives for the nation. We are determined to protect our country from terrorists and extremists, they resolved. Zardari and Chairman Bilawal prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officers and soldiers