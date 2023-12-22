224 females, 92 minority candidates file papers for NA, KP reserved seats

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission witnessed an overwhelming response as candidates rushed to submit nomination papers for the reserved seats of women and minorities in both the National and Provincial assemblies.
A staggering 224 nomination papers flooded in for the women’s reserved seats, alongside 92 for minority representation, confirmed a provincial election commission spokesman. The nomination paper submission process for both national and provincial assembly constituencies will remain open until December 22. Candidates and their authorized representatives can collect and submit nomination papers at the respective Returning Officers’ (ROs) offices.
Earlier, candidates from different districts were required to submit their papers in Peshawar. However, in a recent move, the Election Commissioner of Pakistan has empowered ROs to issue and receive nomination papers within their districts, easing the logistical process significantly.
The preliminary candidate list is slated for release on December 23, with the scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled from December 24 to 30. As per the outlined schedule, electoral symbols will be allotted to candidates on January 13, leading up to the general elections set for February 8.
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), obtaining the nomination papers incurs a fee of Rs. 100. Each candidate can submit a maximum of five nomination papers with different endorsers. The non-refundable fee for National Assembly seat candidates stands at Rs. 30,000, while Provincial Assembly seat candidates face a fee of Rs. 20,000.
Applicants are required to attach income tax return documents from the last three years alongside their nomination papers. Basic eligibility criteria dictate that candidates must be citizens of Pakistan and not less than 25 years of age. Additionally, contestants vying for National Assembly seats must be registered voters in any location within Pakistan.