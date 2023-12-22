224 females, 92 minority candidates file papers for NA, KP reserved seats

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elec­tion Commission witnessed an overwhelming response as can­didates rushed to submit nom­ination papers for the reserved seats of women and minorities in both the National and Provin­cial assemblies.

A staggering 224 nomination papers flooded in for the wom­en’s reserved seats, alongside 92 for minority representation, confirmed a provincial election commission spokesman. The nomination paper submission process for both national and provincial assembly constituen­cies will remain open until De­cember 22. Candidates and their authorized representatives can collect and submit nomination papers at the respective Return­ing Officers’ (ROs) offices.

Earlier, candidates from dif­ferent districts were required to submit their papers in Peshawar. However, in a recent move, the Election Commissioner of Paki­stan has empowered ROs to issue and receive nomination papers within their districts, easing the logistical process significantly.

The preliminary candidate list is slated for release on December 23, with the scrutiny of nomina­tion papers scheduled from De­cember 24 to 30. As per the out­lined schedule, electoral symbols will be allotted to candidates on January 13, leading up to the gen­eral elections set for February 8.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), obtaining the nomination pa­pers incurs a fee of Rs. 100. Each candidate can submit a max­imum of five nomination pa­pers with different endorsers. The non-refundable fee for Na­tional Assembly seat candidates stands at Rs. 30,000, while Pro­vincial Assembly seat candi­dates face a fee of Rs. 20,000.

Applicants are required to at­tach income tax return docu­ments from the last three years alongside their nomination pa­pers. Basic eligibility criteria dictate that candidates must be citizens of Pakistan and not less than 25 years of age. Additional­ly, contestants vying for Nation­al Assembly seats must be reg­istered voters in any location within Pakistan.