ALDS hosts picnic for ASD children

PESHAWAR - The Autism and Learning Disabil­ities School (ALDS) orchestrated a touching picnic for its students at the DHA Peshawar adventure are­na last Thursday. A press release highlighted the commendable ges­ture of DHA’s management, host­ing forty ASD children and twenty ALDS staff members, generously covering all event expenses. This inclusive outing provided a unique platform for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to break away from societal seclusion, im­mersing themselves in a day of joy and excitement.

Renowned for its adherence to international safety standards, the adventure arena offered a spec­trum of activities catering to var­ious age groups and neuro-diverse needs.

From exhilarating wall climbing and zip-lining to playful moments in the monkey bars and designat­ed play areas, every element was crafted with meticulous care and precaution.