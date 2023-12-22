ALDS hosts picnic for ASD children

PESHAWAR - The Autism and Learning Disabilities School (ALDS) orchestrated a touching picnic for its students at the DHA Peshawar adventure arena last Thursday. A press release highlighted the commendable gesture of DHA’s management, hosting forty ASD children and twenty ALDS staff members, generously covering all event expenses. This inclusive outing provided a unique platform for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to break away from societal seclusion, immersing themselves in a day of joy and excitement.
Renowned for its adherence to international safety standards, the adventure arena offered a spectrum of activities catering to various age groups and neuro-diverse needs.
From exhilarating wall climbing and zip-lining to playful moments in the monkey bars and designated play areas, every element was crafted with meticulous care and precaution.