As Indian polls near, Modi govt resumes anti-Pakistan mantra

ISLAMABAD - Allegations of an attack on an Indian military convoy by freedom fighters in the Saran Kot area of Poonch district on Thursday have led to immediate accusa­tions against Pakistan, despite Saran Kot be­ing 15 to 20 kilometers inside Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Fake Twitter accounts and sensationalized media reports from In­dia have started blam­ing Pakistan without evidence of its involve­ment in the attack.

The Modi government previously had conduct­ed multiple false flag op­erations with the aim of fuelling anti-Pakistan sen­timents and gaining sym­pathy in elections. The false flag operations were car­ried out just before Indian Republic Day on January 25 and during the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative As­sembly session on April 26, targeting propaganda against Pakistan. Similar operations were planned in Poonch on May 21, Anant­nag on September 14, and Neelum on October 28. On October 5, Indian media falsely accused Pakistan of aiding terrorism after an attack in Rajouri which was later revealed to be an in­ternal matter where an In­dian major shot five sol­diers.In April, the Indian media labelled an incident in Bhatinda as a terrorist attack, putting the blame on Pakistan, only for it to be later exposed as a dra­ma. Subsequently, it was re­vealed that an Indian sol­dier had murdered four comrades after facing sexu­al harassment.