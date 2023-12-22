As Indian polls near, Modi govt resumes anti-Pakistan mantra

ISLAMABAD - Allegations of an attack on an Indian military convoy by freedom fighters in the Saran Kot area of Poonch district on Thursday have led to immediate accusations against Pakistan, despite Saran Kot being 15 to 20 kilometers inside Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Fake Twitter accounts and sensationalized media reports from India have started blaming Pakistan without evidence of its involvement in the attack.
The Modi government previously had conducted multiple false flag operations with the aim of fuelling anti-Pakistan sentiments and gaining sympathy in elections. The false flag operations were carried out just before Indian Republic Day on January 25 and during the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly session on April 26, targeting propaganda against Pakistan. Similar operations were planned in Poonch on May 21, Anantnag on September 14, and Neelum on October 28. On October 5, Indian media falsely accused Pakistan of aiding terrorism after an attack in Rajouri which was later revealed to be an internal matter where an Indian major shot five soldiers.In April, the Indian media labelled an incident in Bhatinda as a terrorist attack, putting the blame on Pakistan, only for it to be later exposed as a drama. Subsequently, it was revealed that an Indian soldier had murdered four comrades after facing sexual harassment.