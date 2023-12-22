Balochs’ protest, a shield for terrorists?

ISLAMABAD - The protest by the “Baloch Unity Council” against terrorism in Balo­chistan seems to transcend com­mon understand­ing, and its leader, Dr. Mah Rang Baloch, has a background marked by his father’s involvement in BLA and attacks on state institutions.

Dr. Mah Rang Baloch not only pursued education in public service but has been benefiting from various allowances since completing his education. The purpose of such protests raises questions: Is it genuinely for the innocent public, or is it serving as a shield for terrorists seeking refuge?

During the past year, 66 inno­cent individuals lost their lives, and over 30 were injured in 158 counter-terrorism operations conducted by the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in various parts of Baloch­istan. In a recent operation on November 20, 2023, an extreme­ly wanted terrorist, “Balach Wali Mola Bakhsh,” was apprehended by the CTD. During the arrest, he was found in possession of 5 ki­lograms of explosive material.

This explosive material was in­tended for use in terrorist activi­ties in Turbat city, as revealed by the CTD. An operation conducted on the night of November 22-23 near Balach’s hideout resulted in a fierce exchange of gunfire, lead­ing to the elimination of the ter­rorist. Balach Wali Mola Bakhsh, a resident of Kalati Bazaar in Ab­sar, Tehsil Turbat, Balochistan, was involved in targeting multi­ple innocent individuals in ter­rorism-related incidents.

Upon investigation, Balach dis­closed details of his inclusion and training in the Baloch Liber­ation Army (BLA). He was impli­cated in targeted killings of sev­eral innocent individuals.

Balach admitted to being in­volved in multiple terrorist ac­tivities against security forces, and his detailed confessions are part of the FIRs (First Informa­tion Reports).

Another terrorist, Rashed Hus­sain Brohi, involved in the attack on the Chinese Consulate, had escaped and fled to the United Arab Emirates. He was present­ed as a missing social worker be­fore the National Press Club Is­lamabad on November 27.

Rashed Hussain Brohi was ap­prehended by the Emirati intel­ligence agency on December 26, 2018, in Sharjah. It is evident that elements hostile to Paki­stan have, for an extended peri­od, manipulated some youth in Balochistan, especially in Kech district, leading them towards terrorism to serve their nefari­ous agendas. Terrorists like Gul­zar Imam Shumbe and Sarfraz Bangulzai, who placed weap­ons in the hands of state insti­tutions and participated in na­tional activities, have exposed the connection between Baloch­istan terrorism and Indian inter­ference into Balochistan security landscape.

Moreover, the wrapping of Balach’s body in the flag of the “BLA” after his death raises sus­picions, prompting further in­quiry into the dubious motiva­tions behind these protests.

Balach Wali Mola Bakhsh, a resident of Turbat district, was apprehended by the Count­er-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan on October 29, 2023. Recruited by Qasim, alias Arman, of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balach received training from the BLA’s Muslim, alias Guro, in the Charpunowk area in October 2019. He collab­orated with Qasim Arman in ter­rorist activities in Turbat city.

Qasim Arman’s group provid­ed Balach with weapons, which he used in targeted killings. The accused received financial as­sistance directly from the BLA through Guro and Qasim Arman.

In October 2021, Balach, along with Qasim Arman, murdered a Sindhi cloth dyer in Turbat’s market. In November 2021, he killed a Baloch near a hotel in Turbat, along with Qasim Arman.

On December 21, 2021, Balach, alongside Qasim Arman, mur­dered barber Ajaz, a resident of Sindh, in Machli Mandi, Turbat (CTD FIR 2018/21).

In March 2021, he targeted FC’s vehicle with a remote-con­trolled bomb near the football chowk in Turbat, collaborat­ing with Qasim Arman (CTD FIR 10/21). On May 31, 2021, FC’s vehicle was targeted with a re­mote-controlled explosive de­vice on Absar Road, Turbat, in­juring a Lieutenant Colonel and two soldiers (CTD FIR 34/21).

On August 12, 2021, Balach, with Qasim Arman, attacked the FC check post in Makran Scouts, Turbat, with a remote-controlled bomb, injuring a security officer (CTD FIR 63/21). On September 15, 2021, in front of the Nation­al Bank, Turbat, Balach, with Qa­sim Arman, attacked an FC check post with a remote-controlled bomb (CTD FIR 73/21).

In 2023, terrorist organiza­tions Baloch Liberation Army and Baloch Liberation Front con­ducted 158 terrorist activities in Turbat, resulting in the martyr­dom of 66 innocent individuals and injuries to over 30.