Balochs’ protest, a shield for terrorists?

ISLAMABAD - The protest by the “Baloch Unity Council” against terrorism in Balochistan seems to transcend common understanding, and its leader, Dr. Mah Rang Baloch, has a background marked by his father’s involvement in BLA and attacks on state institutions.
Dr. Mah Rang Baloch not only pursued education in public service but has been benefiting from various allowances since completing his education. The purpose of such protests raises questions: Is it genuinely for the innocent public, or is it serving as a shield for terrorists seeking refuge?
During the past year, 66 innocent individuals lost their lives, and over 30 were injured in 158 counter-terrorism operations conducted by the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in various parts of Balochistan. In a recent operation on November 20, 2023, an extremely wanted terrorist, “Balach Wali Mola Bakhsh,” was apprehended by the CTD. During the arrest, he was found in possession of 5 kilograms of explosive material.
This explosive material was intended for use in terrorist activities in Turbat city, as revealed by the CTD. An operation conducted on the night of November 22-23 near Balach’s hideout resulted in a fierce exchange of gunfire, leading to the elimination of the terrorist. Balach Wali Mola Bakhsh, a resident of Kalati Bazaar in Absar, Tehsil Turbat, Balochistan, was involved in targeting multiple innocent individuals in terrorism-related incidents.
Upon investigation, Balach disclosed details of his inclusion and training in the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). He was implicated in targeted killings of several innocent individuals.
Balach admitted to being involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces, and his detailed confessions are part of the FIRs (First Information Reports).
Another terrorist, Rashed Hussain Brohi, involved in the attack on the Chinese Consulate, had escaped and fled to the United Arab Emirates. He was presented as a missing social worker before the National Press Club Islamabad on November 27.
Rashed Hussain Brohi was apprehended by the Emirati intelligence agency on December 26, 2018, in Sharjah. It is evident that elements hostile to Pakistan have, for an extended period, manipulated some youth in Balochistan, especially in Kech district, leading them towards terrorism to serve their nefarious agendas. Terrorists like Gulzar Imam Shumbe and Sarfraz Bangulzai, who placed weapons in the hands of state institutions and participated in national activities, have exposed the connection between Balochistan terrorism and Indian interference into Balochistan security landscape.
Moreover, the wrapping of Balach’s body in the flag of the “BLA” after his death raises suspicions, prompting further inquiry into the dubious motivations behind these protests.
Balach Wali Mola Bakhsh, a resident of Turbat district, was apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan on October 29, 2023. Recruited by Qasim, alias Arman, of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balach received training from the BLA’s Muslim, alias Guro, in the Charpunowk area in October 2019. He collaborated with Qasim Arman in terrorist activities in Turbat city.
Qasim Arman’s group provided Balach with weapons, which he used in targeted killings. The accused received financial assistance directly from the BLA through Guro and Qasim Arman.
In October 2021, Balach, along with Qasim Arman, murdered a Sindhi cloth dyer in Turbat’s market. In November 2021, he killed a Baloch near a hotel in Turbat, along with Qasim Arman.
On December 21, 2021, Balach, alongside Qasim Arman, murdered barber Ajaz, a resident of Sindh, in Machli Mandi, Turbat (CTD FIR 2018/21).
In March 2021, he targeted FC’s vehicle with a remote-controlled bomb near the football chowk in Turbat, collaborating with Qasim Arman (CTD FIR 10/21). On May 31, 2021, FC’s vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device on Absar Road, Turbat, injuring a Lieutenant Colonel and two soldiers (CTD FIR 34/21).
On August 12, 2021, Balach, with Qasim Arman, attacked the FC check post in Makran Scouts, Turbat, with a remote-controlled bomb, injuring a security officer (CTD FIR 63/21). On September 15, 2021, in front of the National Bank, Turbat, Balach, with Qasim Arman, attacked an FC check post with a remote-controlled bomb (CTD FIR 73/21).
In 2023, terrorist organizations Baloch Liberation Army and Baloch Liberation Front conducted 158 terrorist activities in Turbat, resulting in the martyrdom of 66 innocent individuals and injuries to over 30.