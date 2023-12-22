Bilawal Bhutto to contest elections from Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his desire to contest the upcoming general election from Lahore.

Sources told that the former foreign minister has acquired nomination papers for NA-128 constituency in Lahore, which will be submitted after an approval from PPP’s parliamentary board.

Sources claimed that PPP leaders have urged Bilawal Bhutto – who has also acquired nomination papers for NA-194 constituency in Larkana – to contest elections from Lahore.

According to guidelines issued by the electoral body, a candidate must be accompanied by two voters of the same constituency who would propose and second his nomination. However, no individual can become a proposer or seconder for more than one candidate.

According to ECP’s election schedule, nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates on December 24, 2023.