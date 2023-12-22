Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, division

HYDERABAD - Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday emphasised the need to move away from running the country by labeling each other as traitors, advocating an end to the politics of hatred and division.

Speaking at a workers’ convention in Hyder­abad, Bilawal Bhutto underscored the significance of promoting the nation’s culture. He stressed the need to transform Paki­stan into a modern nation, advocating for disarming the youth and empower­ing them with pens. Bilaw­al said with awakened in­tellectuals and youth, the nation’s progress would be unstoppable, emphasising the requirement for reforms in 2024. Expressing con­cern about the unfortunate loss of prominent leaders, Bilawal underlined the ur­gency to eradicate the pol­itics of hatred and division. He questioned running of the country by accusing one another of treason, empha­sizing that every patriot, re­gardless of differences in opinion, was a Pakistani. He advocated for avoiding per­sonal enmity, acknowledg­ing the existence of external threats aiming to sow ha­tred and division among the people. Drawing attention to environmental issues, Bi­lawal Bhutto warned that Siachen’s snow would melt due to pollution, leading to floods and subsequent wa­ter scarcity.