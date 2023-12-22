Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, division

HYDERABAD - Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday emphasised the need to move away from running the country by labeling each other as traitors, advocating an end to the politics of hatred and division.
Speaking at a workers’ convention in Hyderabad, Bilawal Bhutto underscored the significance of promoting the nation’s culture. He stressed the need to transform Pakistan into a modern nation, advocating for disarming the youth and empowering them with pens. Bilawal said with awakened intellectuals and youth, the nation’s progress would be unstoppable, emphasising the requirement for reforms in 2024. Expressing concern about the unfortunate loss of prominent leaders, Bilawal underlined the urgency to eradicate the politics of hatred and division. He questioned running of the country by accusing one another of treason, emphasizing that every patriot, regardless of differences in opinion, was a Pakistani. He advocated for avoiding personal enmity, acknowledging the existence of external threats aiming to sow hatred and division among the people. Drawing attention to environmental issues, Bilawal Bhutto warned that Siachen’s snow would melt due to pollution, leading to floods and subsequent water scarcity.