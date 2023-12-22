Body of missing laborer found in water channel

MARDAN - The local police recovered the mutilated body of a missing labourer from a water channel within the Sadder Police Station’s jurisdiction on Thursday. Identified as Ebad-ur-Rehman, a resident of Asalamabad Fazli College Road, he was reported missing on December 19th.
Following the report, an investigation was launched by the police. During the inquiry, Haider Ali, the son of the deceased, revealed crucial details. He disclosed that his mother, Hussan Pari, along with his wife Rizia Bibi and his uncle, Fazal Khan from Kohat, allegedly murdered Ebad-ur-Rehman using a sharp tool on a recent night.
Subsequently, they dismembered the body, burned the pieces, and concealed them in two plastic bags, which were then disposed of in the water channel. Upon Haider Ali’s identification, the police recovered the disfigured remains.