Body of missing laborer found in water channel

December 22, 2023
MARDAN  -  The local police recovered the mu­tilated body of a missing labourer from a water channel within the Sadder Police Station’s jurisdiction on Thursday. Identified as Ebad-ur-Rehman, a resident of Asalam­abad Fazli College Road, he was re­ported missing on December 19th.

Following the report, an investi­gation was launched by the police. During the inquiry, Haider Ali, the son of the deceased, revealed cru­cial details. He disclosed that his mother, Hussan Pari, along with his wife Rizia Bibi and his uncle, Fazal Khan from Kohat, allegedly murdered Ebad-ur-Rehman using a sharp tool on a recent night.

Subsequently, they dismem­bered the body, burned the pieces, and concealed them in two plastic bags, which were then disposed of in the water channel. Upon Haid­er Ali’s identification, the police recovered the disfigured remains.

