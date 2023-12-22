Friday, December 22, 2023
Body proposes amendments in JCP rules

Shahid Rao
December 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The committee constituted to review the Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010, has proposed amendments in the JCP Rules.

According to a press statement issued by the JCP Secretary on Thursday, the committee meeting was held on 16th December, 2023, under the co-chair­manship of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jus­tice (retd) Manzoor Ahmed Malik, with mandate to propose such rules of procedure for the Commis­sion in making appointments of the Judges of the Constitutional Courts of the country, that comply with the collegial and inclusive decision-making process enshrined in Article 175-A of the Constitu­tion. It stated that the important areas of consider­ation for proposing amendments in the 2010 Rules includes: Process for convening meetings of the Commission and making decisions therein; Initia­tion of nomination(s) in the Supreme Court; Initia­tion of nomination(s) in the High Courts; Adequate representation of the District Judiciary and the Bar for elevation; Diversity; Criteria for selection for appointment of Judges to the Supreme Court and the High Courts; Confirmation of Additional Judges in the High Courts; and Establishment of a Secre­tariat of the Commission, appointment of the Sec­retary and other staff thereto. 

It added that the co-chairs empowered “co-opt any person to the Committee” decided in the meeting to co-opt following persons to the Com­mittee to ensure adequate representation of fe­males and the District Judiciary, as well as adding a public sector governance expert, to send in their proposals/recommendations to the Committee.

