Christmas function stresses harmony, unity

LAHORE - A private school system, Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), organised a function at its Manawan campus in connection with Christmas celebrations, which was presided over by Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram. Bishop Noulakha Church Mujeeb Abel, Chairman King TV Bishop John A.D. and famous sports stars weightlifter sisters -- Twinkle Sohail, Maryam Sohail, Sybil Sohail and Veronica Sohail also attended the ceremony. Addressing the event, UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said that today is the day of religious harmony, tolerance and forgiving each other and “we have to spread this message”. He said that the festival of Christmas brings a message of peace and tolerance and this message needs to be spread more and more. He said that a peaceful society will be developed only by ending hatred and distances created on the basis of race, colour and religion. He added that religious harmony and tolerance must be promoted to end growing unrest and hatred in society.