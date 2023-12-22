Friday, December 22, 2023
Commissioner expresses satisfaction over provision, availability of urea fertilizer

Agencies
December 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed satisfaction over provision and availability of urea fertilizer and directed the authorities concerned to launch crackdown if being sold at higher price. He presided over a meeting on availability of urea and revenue targets here on Thursday. He said that a big incident of urea hoarding took place, entire stock had been recovered and sold at official rate.The Commissioner said that authorities should get urea supply declared by all dealers as it would be sold at government rate. He further said that fertilizer companies had started providing backlog of last three months to big dealers.

Agencies

