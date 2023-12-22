Commissioner urges acceleration of land records computerisation

ABBOTTABAD - Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul Islam, along with Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Akramullah Khan, chaired a meeting on Thursday, stressing the urgent need to expedite the computerization of land records via the Colum of Cultivation program.
Assuring full cooperation and guidance from the Board, Akramullah Khan highlighted the primary goal: achieving the swift organization of 100% land records. The focus lies on expediting the computerization process, especially in pending districts.
In a comprehensive update to officials from Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, and Battagram districts, Commissioner Hazara Division outlined the near completion of land records computerization in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram. The remaining tasks are slated for imminent completion, while the process is yet to commence in four other districts.
Senior Member Board of Revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akramullah Khan, emphasized adherence to revenue documents and the resolution of land ownership issues through Khana Kasht. He underscored the need for systematic and fair resolution, ensuring rightful entitlements for all stakeholders. The focus remains on legal processes to resolve ownership concerns.
Mr Khan warned of stringent actions against any hindrance to the computerization process, urging Deputy Commissioners to eliminate obstacles in land cultivation. The current emphasis is on rectifying basic records until the revenue records and systems are accurate, concentrating efforts on buying and selling.
Highlighting the issuance of systematic guidelines for Sales of Business and Industrial Zones (SOBIZ), Mr. Khan proposed selecting specific locations in dairy-producing areas related to land ownership through Khana Kasht, to efficiently address issues and streamline resolution processes.