Commissioner urges acceleration of land records computerisation

ABBOTTABAD - Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul Islam, along with Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Akramullah Khan, chaired a meeting on Thursday, stressing the urgent need to expe­dite the computerization of land records via the Colum of Cultiva­tion program.

Assuring full cooperation and guidance from the Board, Akram­ullah Khan highlighted the prima­ry goal: achieving the swift organ­ization of 100% land records. The focus lies on expediting the com­puterization process, especially in pending districts.

In a comprehensive update to officials from Abbottabad, Hari­pur, Mansehra, and Battagram districts, Commissioner Hazara Division outlined the near com­pletion of land records comput­erization in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram. The remaining tasks are slated for imminent completion, while the process is yet to commence in four other districts.

Senior Member Board of Rev­enue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akramullah Khan, emphasized adherence to revenue documents and the resolution of land owner­ship issues through Khana Kasht. He underscored the need for sys­tematic and fair resolution, en­suring rightful entitlements for all stakeholders. The focus remains on legal processes to resolve own­ership concerns.

Mr Khan warned of stringent ac­tions against any hindrance to the computerization process, urging Deputy Commissioners to elimi­nate obstacles in land cultivation. The current emphasis is on recti­fying basic records until the rev­enue records and systems are ac­curate, concentrating efforts on buying and selling.

Highlighting the issuance of systematic guidelines for Sales of Business and Industrial Zones (SOBIZ), Mr. Khan proposed se­lecting specific locations in dairy-producing areas related to land ownership through Khana Kasht, to efficiently address issues and streamline resolution pro­cesses.