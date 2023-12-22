Friday, December 22, 2023
CTD arrests six suspects in Karachi

Agencies
December 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested six suspects during search operations in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday. According to CTD spokesperson, search operations were conducted at Cantt Station, Guru Mandir, Sabzi Mandi and surrounding areas by installing pickets at entrance and exits. During operations, six suspects were arrested besides recovery of arms and other stolen valuables. CNICs of 35 people were checked through the app during operation. The spokesman said that CTD has accelerated operations against suspects in the wake of prevailing law and order situation.

