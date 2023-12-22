Czech envoy explores Peshawar’s rich cultural heritage

PESHAWAR - The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhübel, alongside his spouse, embarked on a captivating journey through Peshawar’s cultural tapestry during their recent visit on Thursday.
Their itinerary was a rich tapestry of historical and cultural landmarks, encompassing revered sites such as Masjid Mahabat Khan, Sarafa Bazar, Qissa Khwani Bazar, Tehsil Gor Gathri, and Sethi House.
Under the gracious hosting of the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ambassador and his spouse expressed profound delight in immersing themselves in Peshawar’s vibrant history. Their visit to Masjid Mahabat Khan was met with a warm reception, fostering a cultural exchange that extended to the bustling Sarafa Bazaar. Continuing their journey, they explored the Taj Sodda Water Shop, experienced the charm of Tehsil Gor Gathri, and savoured traditional culinary delights.
This cultural exchange, spearheaded by Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, served as a testament to the enduring bond between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.