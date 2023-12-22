Czech envoy explores Peshawar’s rich cultural heritage

PESHAWAR - The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Paki­stan, Ladislav Steinhü­bel, alongside his spouse, embarked on a captivat­ing journey through Pe­shawar’s cultural tapes­try during their recent visit on Thursday.

Their itinerary was a rich tapestry of historical and cultural landmarks, encompassing revered sites such as Masjid Ma­habat Khan, Sarafa Bazar, Qissa Khwani Bazar, Teh­sil Gor Gathri, and Sethi House.

Under the gracious hosting of the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, the ambas­sador and his spouse expressed profound de­light in immersing them­selves in Peshawar’s vi­brant history. Their visit to Masjid Mahabat Khan was met with a warm re­ception, fostering a cul­tural exchange that ex­tended to the bustling Sarafa Bazaar. Continu­ing their journey, they ex­plored the Taj Sodda Wa­ter Shop, experienced the charm of Tehsil Gor Gath­ri, and savoured tradi­tional culinary delights.

This cultural exchange, spearheaded by Barris­ter Assad Saifullah Khan, the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, served as a testament to the enduring bond be­tween Pakistan and the Czech Republic.