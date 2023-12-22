Date for filing nomination papers extended till Dec 24

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the date for submission of nomination papers till Dec 24.

Sources told Dunya News that the two-day extension has been granted on the request of political parties, including the JUI-F, the PML-N and the BAP.

The ECP has also issued a fresh schedule in this regard, they added.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can now be filed till December 24 (Sunday). Political parties can also submit lists of their candidates for reserved seats by December 24.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from December 25 to December 30, while appeals against the decisions of the returning officers can be filed by January 3.

Polling will be held on February 8, 2024, throughout the country simultaneously for national and provincial assemblies.

It may be recalled that according to old schedule, Friday (today) was the last day for filing nomination papers.

The process to file nomination papers commenced on Dec 20 and it was to end at 4:30pm.