Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue in Punjab: number of cases decreasing

Our Staff Reporter
December 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  As many as 11 new cases of dengue were reported in the province on Thursday. The latest health department data revealed a total of 15,113 confirmed dengue cases in Punjab this year. However, the battle against fever persists with Lahore leading a tally at 6,983 cases followed by Rawalpindi with 2,654, Gujranwala with 1,590, Multan with 1,457 and Faisalabad with 914 cases. Lahore, with an additional seven cases, continues to grapple with the fever and Multan with new new cases within 24 hours. Currently, 11 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with three of them in hospitals of Lahore. Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with the health department teams that were working tirelessly to combat it. For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints.

UN Security Council again postpones vote on Gaza humanitarian aid

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023