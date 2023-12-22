Friday, December 22, 2023
DSP Faheem Farooqi dismissed from service

APP
December 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja has awarded major penality of dismissal from service to the Deputy Superintendent Police Faheem Farooqi after he was found guilty of misconduct in the inquiry reports. According to a final order issued by the AIG/Establishment-1 Central Police office Karachi, Faheem Ahmed Farooqi proved guilty of all charges levelled against him and was found guilty of misconduct in different inquiries conducted against him. Sindh IGP, after going through the record of the officer concerned, awarded major penality of dismissal from service under rule 4(b)(v) of Sindh Police (E&D) rules 1988 amended in 1999. After completing all codal formalities, provincial Police Officer stated that Faheem Farooqi found to be incorrigible officer who did not mend his way therefore he has been awarded a major penality of dismiss from service.

