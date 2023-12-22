ECP members repose trust in CEC for holding elections

ISLAMABAD - All members of the Election Commission of Pakistan have expressed unwavering confidence in the Chief Election Commissioner to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country on February 8. “All the decisions taken jointly by mutual consultation and keeping in mind the legal requirements,” said spokesman Election Commission of Pakistan in a statement issued after the meeting at the Commission here on Thursday. The ECP members assured that all the decisions have been made through mutual consultation. The quota of seats of all the districts was also determined by the Election Commission by mutual consent and legal requirements. The ECP spokesman said the objections about Hafizabad district were removed and it was also decided by a 5-member bench in full harmony.