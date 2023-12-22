ECP members repose trust in CEC for holding elections

ISLAMABAD - All members of the Election Commission of Pakistan have expressed unwavering confi­dence in the Chief Election Com­missioner to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country on February 8. “All the decisions taken jointly by mu­tual consultation and keeping in mind the legal requirements,” said spokesman Election Com­mission of Pakistan in a state­ment issued after the meet­ing at the Commission here on Thursday. The ECP members as­sured that all the decisions have been made through mutual con­sultation. The quota of seats of all the districts was also de­termined by the Election Com­mission by mutual consent and legal requirements. The ECP spokesman said the objections about Hafizabad district were removed and it was also decid­ed by a 5-member bench in full harmony.