Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP members repose trust in CEC for holding elections

ECP members repose trust in CEC for holding elections
Staff Reporter
December 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  All members of the Election Commission of Pakistan have expressed unwavering confi­dence in the Chief Election Com­missioner to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country on February 8. “All the decisions taken jointly by mu­tual consultation and keeping in mind the legal requirements,” said spokesman Election Com­mission of Pakistan in a state­ment issued after the meet­ing at the Commission here on Thursday. The ECP members as­sured that all the decisions have been made through mutual con­sultation. The quota of seats of all the districts was also de­termined by the Election Com­mission by mutual consent and legal requirements. The ECP spokesman said the objections about Hafizabad district were removed and it was also decid­ed by a 5-member bench in full harmony.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703194800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023