Election frenzy intensifies as political bigwigs obtain nomination papers

LAHORE - The election frenzy has intensified for the upcoming general elections across the country as many top stalwarts of major political parties have received and submitted their nomination papers on the second day of obtaining and submission of nomination papers. Political heavyweights including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Khurshid Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Nisar, Sheikh Rashid, Aftab Sherpao obtained their nomination papers from strategically selected constituencies. As per the schedule, Friday December 22 is the last day for submission of nomination papers.
In this regard Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership has strategically selected various constituencies to contest general election scheduled on February 8 next year. PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif acquired his nomination papers from National Assembly Constituency NA-130 Lahore and NA-15 Mansehra. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has simultaneously acquired nomination forms for Lahore NA-123, PP 158 and Karachi NA-242. Maryam Nawaz got forms from NA 119 Lahore and Hamza Shehbaz from NA 118 Lahore. PML-N Punjab chapter’s president Rana Sanaullah will run for national assembly seat from Faisalabad while his son in law will contest on provincial assembly seat.
No one has received nomination papers on behalf of former PTI chairman Imran Khan so far.
Co-Chairman of People’s Party and former president Asif Ali Zardari has acquired nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah while Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will participate in the election from NA-194 Larkana.
The former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and three of his offsprings have also obtained nomination forms from the ROs in Multan. Speaking to The Nation Haider Gillani informed that the former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani has obtained nomination papers for NA-148, Haider Gillani from PP-213, Ali Moosa Gillani from NA-151 while Abdul Qadir Gillani has acquired nomination papers for NA-152. Gillani family will submit their nomination forms on Friday (today).
Former opposition leader Khurshid Shah has obtained nomination papers for NA 201 Sukkur. Faisal Kareem Kundi will contest the electoral battle from NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan.
Multiple candidates of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on Thursday filed nomination papers from Lahore City on Thursday . As per details, Mohammad Shoaib Siddiquee a close-aide of IPP president Aleem Khan has filed his nomination papers from NA 119 and PP 170, PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has opted to contest election from this constituency. Shoaib Siddiquee also filed papers from two Punjab Assembly seats of PP 149 & PP 150. IPP leader Dr. Murad Ross has also filed his nomination papers from PP-166 Lahore.
IPP Patron-n-chief Jahangir Tareen’s daughter Meher Khan Tareen is also set to step foot in political arena, according to reports Meher Khan Tareen will contest election from PP 227.
Former Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Shah, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Syed Zafar Ali Shah have also received nomination papers for constituencies belonging to twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Among the candidates who submitted their nomination papers on Thursday includes Ch Nisar Ali Khan from NA-53 and PP-10 as an independent candidate, Aftab Sherpao submitted nomination papers from NA-25, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar submitted nomination papers from NA 47 and 48 as an independent candidate meanwhile Shabina Gul of PTI from KPK and Dina Nazof PPP also submitted nomination papers.Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and his nephew Rashid Shafiq have submitted their nomination papers for NA 56 and 57.
Former PTI MPA Abida Rashid has also submitted nomination papers for the reserved seat. PML-N Sardar Ramesh Singh submitted nomination papers for the minority seat. Tehmina Daultana of PML-N has also submitted her nomination papers for the reserved seat for women from Lahore.