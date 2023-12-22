Election frenzy intensifies as political bigwigs obtain nomination papers

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Khurshid Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, Ch Nisar, Sh Rashid, Aftab Sherpao obtain papers.

LAHORE - The election frenzy has intensified for the upcoming general elections across the country as many top stalwarts of major political parties have received and submitted their nomination papers on the sec­ond day of obtaining and submis­sion of nomination papers. Politi­cal heavyweights including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Khurshid Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Ni­sar, Sheikh Rashid, Aftab Sherpao obtained their nomination papers from strategically selected constit­uencies. As per the schedule, Fri­day December 22 is the last day for submission of nomination papers.

In this regard Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership has strate­gically selected various constitu­encies to contest general election scheduled on February 8 next year. PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif acquired his nomination papers from Na­tional Assembly Constituency NA-130 Lahore and NA-15 Mansehra. PML-N President Shehbaz Sha­rif has simultaneously acquired nomination forms for Lahore NA-123, PP 158 and Karachi NA-242. Maryam Nawaz got forms from NA 119 Lahore and Hamza Shehbaz from NA 118 Lahore. PML-N Pun­jab chapter’s president Rana San­aullah will run for national assem­bly seat from Faisalabad while his son in law will contest on provin­cial assembly seat.

No one has received nomination papers on behalf of former PTI chairman Imran Khan so far.

Co-Chairman of People’s Par­ty and former president Asif Ali Zardari has acquired nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah while Chairman People’s Party Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari will partici­pate in the election from NA-194 Larkana.

The former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and three of his offsprings have also obtained nom­ination forms from the ROs in Mul­tan. Speaking to The Nation Haid­er Gillani informed that the former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani has ob­tained nomination papers for NA-148, Haider Gillani from PP-213, Ali Moosa Gillani from NA-151 while Abdul Qadir Gillani has acquired nomination papers for NA-152. Gil­lani family will submit their nomi­nation forms on Friday (today).

Former opposition leader Khur­shid Shah has obtained nomina­tion papers for NA 201 Sukkur. Faisal Kareem Kundi will contest the electoral battle from NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan.

Multiple candidates of Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party on Thurs­day filed nomination papers from Lahore City on Thursday . As per details, Mohammad Shoaib Sid­diquee a close-aide of IPP pres­ident Aleem Khan has filed his nomination papers from NA 119 and PP 170, PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has opt­ed to contest election from this constituency. Shoaib Siddiquee also filed papers from two Pun­jab Assembly seats of PP 149 & PP 150. IPP leader Dr. Murad Ross has also filed his nomination papers from PP-166 Lahore.

IPP Patron-n-chief Jahangir Ta­reen’s daughter Meher Khan Ta­reen is also set to step foot in po­litical arena, according to reports Meher Khan Tareen will contest election from PP 227.

Former Deputy Mayor Islama­bad Zeeshan Shah, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Syed Zafar Ali Shah have also received nomination papers for constituencies belonging to twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Among the candidates who sub­mitted their nomination papers on Thursday includes Ch Nisar Ali Khan from NA-53 and PP-10 as an independent candidate, Af­tab Sherpao submitted nomina­tion papers from NA-25, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar submitted nomina­tion papers from NA 47 and 48 as an independent candidate mean­while Shabina Gul of PTI from KPK and Dina Nazof PPP also submit­ted nomination papers.Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and his nephew Rashid Shafiq have submitted their nom­ination papers for NA 56 and 57.

Former PTI MPA Abida Rashid has also submitted nomination pa­pers for the reserved seat. PML-N Sardar Ramesh Singh submitted nomination papers for the minority seat. Tehmina Daultana of PML-N has also submitted her nomination papers for the reserved seat for women from Lahore.