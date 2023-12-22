Fertiliser output increases 8.91pc in four months of FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD - Fertilizer production in the country during the first four months of the current financial year increased by 8.91 per cent as compared to the output of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-October 2023, over 1.17 million metric tons of nitrogenous fertilizers were locally produced as compared to the output of 1.05 million tons of the same period of last year, according to the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, during the period under review, the local output of phosphate fertilizer decreased by 9.22 per cent as compared to the production of the same period of last year, it added. During the period under review, about 250,315 metric tons of phosphate fertilizer was manufactured in the country as compared to the manufacturing of 275,746 metric tons in the same period of last year, it added.

Tractors assembling in the country during the first four months of the current financial year increased by 55.58 per cent as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, about 17,259 tractors were locally produced as compared to the production of 11,093 tractors in the same period last year. As compared to the corresponding month of last year, tractors production in the country during the month of October 2023 grew by 80.74 per cent as 5,536 tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling of 3,063 tractors of the same month of last year.

During the period under review, the overall output of LSMI in the country witnessed a negative growth of 0.44 per cent as compared to the production of the same period of last year. The output of the industries including food, beverages, wearing apparel, coke, petroleum products, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment witnessed growth during the period under review.