Five laborers shot dead by unidentified individuals in South Waziristan

As many as five laborers were shot dead by unidentified persons in the Shin Warsak area of South Waziristan.

According to the police officials, a total of five laborers – constructing a police post in the area – were sleeping at their camp when some unidentified individuals opened fire and killed them on the spot.

Meanwhile, all five laborers belong to the local tribe.

Last month, eight terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the area on the reported presence of terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.