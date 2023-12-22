From Dunkey to Dunki: Reel turns real through the lens of Ubaid-ur-Rehman

Photography is an art, and a photographer whose work transcends mere visuals rightfully deserves to be called an artist. They become storytellers who put together narratives that not only capture moments but are also able to present human emotion, societal complexities, and the untold stories that linger beneath the surface. One such artist who has transcended the boundaries of being someone who captures aesthetics and is a true storyteller is Ubaid-ur-Rehman, a documentary photographer.

He is a visionary on a mission to expose the harsh realities of illegal migration practices, mainly focusing on the dangersome journey known as "Dunkey,” a covert route that has taken the lives of countless people and destroyed hundreds of families. Rehman’s work is a remarkable exploration of the human spirit in the face of extreme challenges, capturing the untold struggles of those seeking a better life through illegal means.

Rehman narrates the heartbreaking experiences of individuals who venture into the perilous world of Dunkey because they are driven by their dreams to make it in a foreign country that promises to open doors of prosperity and possibilities and their desperation to change the lives of their loved ones.

During his thesis project, Ubaid introduced the "Dunkey" (the slang term for illegal migrants) terminological framework to the academic world. Ubaid did not stop there; after his own migration to Canada, he pursued a Master's degree, continuously focusing on issues related to illegal border crossings from South Asia to North America and human displacement. He successfully completed his Master's degree and further specialized in the MFA in Documentary Media. Ubaid ur Rehman exhibited his work at Gallery 1313 in Toronto, Canada, in 2021. Additionally, he explored the connection between his own family's migration from India to Pakistan in 1947 and the contemporary issues surrounding human displacement.

Rehman's photographic odyssey began when he first learned of the disappearance of Pakistanis in foreign countries. Rather than turning a side-eye towards the Dunkey phenomenon, he chose to grab the bull by the horns and show the real picture of what really happens when people decide to go this way. His mission took him to the regions of Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, where the desperate pursuit of the European dream was merely a front for extreme corruption and human exploitation.

Rehman’s lens portrays the heartbreaking situation of these individuals that propel them to take this drastic step.

In an effort to amplify the plight of the oppressed and shed light on the inhumane treatment of illegals, Rehman proceeded further towards Turkey, which is a key transit route leading into Europe. He did this through interviews and firsthand accounts of people migrating in search of a better life, revealing physical torture, mental abuse, economic extinction, and life-threatening journey.

Ubaid’s works aren’t just photographs anymore. It is an appeal, a plea, an attempt to end this inhumane practice. The lens does not glorify the journey but portrays the harsh realities of human trafficking and smuggling. It documents how ordinary people venture the extra mile, looking for better life opportunities.

As depicted in Rehman’s Dunkey phenomenon, hope is clouded by despair and dreams are shattered through exploitation. These pictures stand out as if screaming in agony at what lies behind the word “Europe,” which everyone dreams about as a family. It is here that people lose their lives and suffer while they search for the same dream.

The issue will be the primary subject of the upcoming Bollywood movie “Dunki” featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also stars Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others. The movie highlights the life-and-death situations that individuals experience when opting for the Dunkey route. The issue wasn’t a part of the mainstream discussion, but since the movie went into production and is gearing up for release later this month, more and more people are learning and reading up about the issue. The movie will hopefully bring the issue the attention it needs and kickstart a conversation around it.

In an era saturated with visual content, Ubaid-ur-Rehman stands out as a storyteller with a purpose. Through his lens, he captures the essence of the Dunkey phenomenon and ignites a dialogue on the urgent need for global awareness, empathy, and action to address the underlying issues that drive individuals to embark on such perilous journeys.