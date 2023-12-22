From Turbat to Islamabad

Balochistan is marred with intrigues of multidimensional nature since its last known history. It has always been a home to foreign interests finding local facilitators challenging the writ of the state. With its inception, the state of Pakistan experienced similar predicaments to establish its writ in this desolate region replete with enormous resources beneath its barren land. The abundance in natural resources, diversified tribal outlook, and geo-strategic location added to its significance for regional and global powers contesting for attaining control of this land. These contesters envisaged fulfilment of their objectives through local populace having own peculiar mileages to achieve.
The state of Pakistan thus remained trapped in mitigating fissiparous tendencies sponsored by foreign contesters. The nature of conflict kept evolving with changing regional and global geo-political milieus, however, State remained successful in harnessing the support of majority of Balochistan’s inhabitants. This was possible only because this plural tribal populace always stood with state and overwhelmed scanty dissent voices aligned with their foreign masters for their trivial vested interests.
In the post-Cold War scenario, the availability of diversified media platforms and expanded economic interests altered the dimensions of warfare. The magnitude of localized conflicts has increased manifold and have been imbedded into regional and global disputes in pursuit of larger geo-political and geo-economic consequences. Balochistan being no exception to this phenomenon is under the influence of a similar tug of contesting powers. Every happening of any magnitude in this province occupying 43% of country’s mass is of essence for the inimical forces detrimental to national interest of Pakistan.
The recent killing of Balach Maula Bux Baloch on 23 November 2023 in the custody of CTD Turbat has stirred a new wave of agitation by elements working in consonance with their foreign masters. Irrespective of the fact that due legal proceedings were initiated against the alleged perpetrators responsible to ensure safe custody of Balach Maula Bux, external powers lost no time and activated their proxies to initiate agitational steps to malign state of Pakistan by resorting to an uncalled-for Long March to Capital city of Islamabad. This March is steered by a so called comparatively novice Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). BYC is led by a Sub Nationalist female social media activist Dr. Mahrang Baloch and her few other accomplices championing themselves to be exponents of human rights.
These events need to be seen in a particular context under which BYC emerged as champion of so-called human rights fighting for missing persons of the province. In the presence of Voice of Balochistan Missing Person (VBMP) steered by Mama Abdul Qadeer, this newly found BYC carries various intriguing strings attached to it.
The stalwarts like Mahrang Baloch and SammiDeen Baloch have always raised their voices for justice for their fathers. They remained oblivious to the fact that their fathers were hardcore militants of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and took up arms against the state of Pakistan. The venomous propaganda against the State by these female social media activists ratifies them to be political face of terrorist organization working against the interests of Pakistan on behest of hostile elements under the tutelage of their Indian masters.
Startling revelations by Kulbhushan Jadhav, Gulzar Imam Shambe and Sarfaraz Bangalzai have confirmed the involvement of Indian Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) in fomenting terrorism in Balochistan. This inimical organization is spending a colossal amount of money to destabilize Balochistan by using a network of proxies in a fine blended mix of kinetic and non-kinetic measures.
A well-coordinated social media campaign is initiated in support of acts of terrorism in Balochistan with a massive participation by foreign based accounts mainly comprising Indian origin. On the contrary, any action of Law Enforcement Agencies to restore peace in the province is branded as Human Rights Violations by the same accounts. Sarfaraz Bangalzai’s press conference is an eye opener for those who take no respite in championing separatist elements and maligning State of Pakistan for depriving Baloch people. These terrorist organizations duly supported by their handlers resort to well-orchestrated methodology to misguide the youth of Balochistan. Their fascinating slogans and financial incentives have succeeded in luring few Baloch youth. Their deceptive and sinister narratives of persecution have enticed even the womenfolk like Shari Baloch and Summaya Qalandarani to resort to suicidal missions.
The current Long March by BYC is sequel to these despicable tactics to malign Pakistan and fascinate Baloch youth towards dying separatist tendencies. Mahrang Baloch who is reportedly an employee of World Health Organizations is definitely working on an agenda damaging for the State of Pakistan. It is high time to identify these characters who act as political façade of hardcore global terrorist outfits like Balochistan Liberation Army.
BY OMAY AIMEN
–The author is a freelance contributor who writes on issues concerning national and regional security. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com