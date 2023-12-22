From Turbat to Islamabad

Balochistan is marred with in­trigues of multidimensional na­ture since its last known history. It has always been a home to foreign interests finding local facilitators challenging the writ of the state. With its inception, the state of Pa­kistan experienced similar predic­aments to establish its writ in this desolate region replete with enor­mous resources beneath its barren land. The abundance in natural re­sources, diversified tribal outlook, and geo-strategic location added to its significance for regional and global powers contesting for at­taining control of this land. These contesters envisaged fulfilment of their objectives through local pop­ulace having own peculiar mileag­es to achieve.

The state of Pakistan thus re­mained trapped in mitigating fis­siparous tendencies sponsored by foreign contesters. The nature of conflict kept evolving with chang­ing regional and global geo-po­litical milieus, however, State re­mained successful in harnessing the support of majority of Ba­lochistan’s inhabitants. This was possible only because this plural tribal populace always stood with state and overwhelmed scanty dissent voices aligned with their foreign masters for their trivial vested interests.

In the post-Cold War scenario, the availability of diversified me­dia platforms and expanded eco­nomic interests altered the dimen­sions of warfare. The magnitude of localized conflicts has increased manifold and have been imbedded into regional and global disputes in pursuit of larger geo-political and geo-economic consequences. Balochistan being no exception to this phenomenon is under the in­fluence of a similar tug of contest­ing powers. Every happening of any magnitude in this province oc­cupying 43% of country’s mass is of essence for the inimical forces detrimental to national interest of Pakistan.

The recent killing of Balach Maula Bux Baloch on 23 Novem­ber 2023 in the custody of CTD Turbat has stirred a new wave of agitation by elements working in consonance with their foreign masters. Irrespective of the fact that due legal proceedings were initiated against the alleged per­petrators responsible to ensure safe custody of Balach Maula Bux, external powers lost no time and activated their proxies to initiate agitational steps to malign state of Pakistan by resorting to an un­called-for Long March to Capital city of Islamabad. This March is steered by a so called compara­tively novice Baloch Yakjehti Com­mittee (BYC). BYC is led by a Sub Nationalist female social media activist Dr. Mahrang Baloch and her few other accomplices cham­pioning themselves to be expo­nents of human rights.

These events need to be seen in a particular context under which BYC emerged as champion of so-called human rights fighting for miss­ing persons of the province. In the presence of Voice of Balochistan Missing Person (VBMP) steered by Mama Abdul Qadeer, this newly found BYC carries various intrigu­ing strings attached to it.

The stalwarts like Mahrang Ba­loch and SammiDeen Baloch have always raised their voices for jus­tice for their fathers. They remained oblivious to the fact that their fa­thers were hardcore militants of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and took up arms against the state of Pakistan. The venomous propagan­da against the State by these female social media activists ratifies them to be political face of terrorist or­ganization working against the in­terests of Pakistan on behest of hos­tile elements under the tutelage of their Indian masters.

Startling revelations by Kulbhu­shan Jadhav, Gulzar Imam Sham­be and Sarfaraz Bangalzai have confirmed the involvement of In­dian Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) in fomenting terrorism in Balochistan. This inimical or­ganization is spending a colossal amount of money to destabilize Balochistan by using a network of proxies in a fine blended mix of ki­netic and non-kinetic measures.

A well-coordinated social media campaign is initiated in support of acts of terrorism in Balochistan with a massive participation by foreign based accounts mainly comprising Indian origin. On the contrary, any action of Law En­forcement Agencies to restore peace in the province is brand­ed as Human Rights Violations by the same accounts. Sarfaraz Ban­galzai’s press conference is an eye opener for those who take no res­pite in championing separatist el­ements and maligning State of Pa­kistan for depriving Baloch people. These terrorist organizations duly supported by their handlers re­sort to well-orchestrated method­ology to misguide the youth of Ba­lochistan. Their fascinating slogans and financial incentives have suc­ceeded in luring few Baloch youth. Their deceptive and sinister narra­tives of persecution have enticed even the womenfolk like Shari Ba­loch and Summaya Qalandarani to resort to suicidal missions.

The current Long March by BYC is sequel to these despicable tac­tics to malign Pakistan and fasci­nate Baloch youth towards dying separatist tendencies. Mahrang Baloch who is reportedly an em­ployee of World Health Organiza­tions is definitely working on an agenda damaging for the State of Pakistan. It is high time to identify these characters who act as polit­ical façade of hardcore global ter­rorist outfits like Balochistan Lib­eration Army.

BY OMAY AIMEN

–The author is a freelance con­tributor who writes on issues con­cerning national and region­al security. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com