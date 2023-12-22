Gaza war to throw Lebanon back into recession: World Bank

BEIRUT-The impacts of the Israel-Hamas war are set to push crisis-hit Lebanon’s economy back into recession, the World Bank said Thursday, blaming mainly a “shock to tourism spending”.

Lebanon’s southern border has seen regular exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7. The impact of the conflict had reversed a slight recovery for Lebanon, which has battled a deep economic crisis for years, the Washington-based bank said in a report. “Prior to October 2023, economic growth was projected -- for the first time since 2018 -- to slightly expand in 2023,” by 0.2 percent, the World Bank said.