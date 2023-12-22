Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hafeez Jalandhri remembered

Hafeez Jalandhri remembered
Agencies
December 22, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE - The 41st death anniversary of creator of Pakistan’s national anthem, Hafeez Jalandhri was observed on Thursday. He was born in Jalandhar, Indian Punjab, on January 14, 1900. His family migrated from Jalandhar to Lahore after the Partition in 1947. Jalandhri was a great poet of song as well as poem and ghazal. His greatest achievement is considered “Shahnama Islam”, which he wrote in poetic form and published in four volumes. Due to that commendable achievement, he was given the title of ‘Firdowsi Islam’. His second major achievement is the national anthem of Pakistan, and he would always be remembered for the unique creation. Hafeez Jalandhri’s poetry collections include ‘Naghma Bar’, ‘Talkhaba Shireen’ and ‘Soz-o-Saz’. He also compiled a collection of short stories ‘Haft Paikar’. His songs collections were published as ‘Hindustan Hamara’, ‘Phool Mali’ and ‘Bachun ki Nazmeen’. Hafeez Jalandhri died on this day in 1982 in Lahore and was buried near Minar-e-Pakistan. A large number of people visited the tomb of Jalandhri on Thursday.

UN official and ASF female officer fall prey to dacoits in capital

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1703134791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023