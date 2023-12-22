Friday, December 22, 2023
Health minister advocates technological advancements in medicine

Our Staff Reporter
December 22, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram emphasized the crucial role of modern technology and artificial intelligence for doctors in the ever-evolving medical landscape, during the Annual International Scientific Conference 2023 at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), here on Thursday. As a special guest, he congratulated the organising committee and underscored the significance of embracing new methods for safe patient treatment. Dr. Javed Akram highlighted the global benefits of utilising artificial intelligence in healthcare and praised the commitment to quality research in medical institutions across Punjab. He commended the successful progress of revamping over a hundred government hospitals in the province, ensuring improved healthcare infrastructure. He emphasised the importance of service to humanity, stating that the goodness done through such efforts would have a lasting impact. He also acknowledged the dedication of attendees at the conference, expressing gratitude for the warm reception. Notably, Vice-Chancellor FJMU Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, acknowledging Dr. Javed Akram’s presence, shared ambitious goals for the university. Initiatives such as the first artificial intelligence genetics portal at the FJMU Mother and Child Institute and a collaboration with the Al-Rafay Foundation for “Aapka Clinic” were announced, reflecting a commitment to advancing medical research and providing free treatment to patients by the FJMU faculty.

Our Staff Reporter

