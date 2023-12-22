IAP, ASP Hayatabad unite for industrial estate security

PESHAWAR - The President of the Industrialists’ Association Peshawar (IAP), Ayub Zakori, and ASP Hayatabad Pe­shawar, Nayab Moiz, have agreed to take joint steps to improve the security situation in the industri­al estate and resolve other issues. This includes the provision of fa­cilities to the business communi­ty through PAL on a priority basis.

According to details outlined in a press release issued on Thurs­day, a meeting took place at the association office between ASP Hayatabad Peshawar, Nayab Moiz, SDPO, and the IAP President Ayub Zakori.

The attendees included IAP ex­ecutive members Malik Niaz, Zarak Khan, Adeel Rauf, Haris Mufti, Shayan Imtiaz, Secre­tary-General Muqtasid Ahsan, and member Saad Khan Zahid. The Es­tate Manager KP EZDMC and SHO Hayatabad were also present.

During the meeting, the partici­pants extensively discussed over­all security measures in the estate. This encompassed progress on setting up a police station, relocat­ing drug addicts to rehabilitation centres, regular police patrolling, vigilance, additional force deploy­ment at entry and exit points, and providing facilities to the business community through PAL on prior­ity grounds.

Initially, the President of the as­sociation, Ayub Zakori, empha­sized the need to address the es­tablishment of a dedicated police station with police authorities, en­suring the provision of all neces­sary resources. He urged the po­lice to actively engage with ANF in formalizing a plan for addressing drug addiction.

Ayub Zakori further stressed the importance of regular po­lice mobile units, Ababeel force, and traffic beat patrolling in the Hayatabad industrial estate.