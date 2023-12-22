IAP, ASP Hayatabad unite for industrial estate security

PESHAWAR - The President of the Industrialists’ Association Peshawar (IAP), Ayub Zakori, and ASP Hayatabad Peshawar, Nayab Moiz, have agreed to take joint steps to improve the security situation in the industrial estate and resolve other issues. This includes the provision of facilities to the business community through PAL on a priority basis.
According to details outlined in a press release issued on Thursday, a meeting took place at the association office between ASP Hayatabad Peshawar, Nayab Moiz, SDPO, and the IAP President Ayub Zakori.
The attendees included IAP executive members Malik Niaz, Zarak Khan, Adeel Rauf, Haris Mufti, Shayan Imtiaz, Secretary-General Muqtasid Ahsan, and member Saad Khan Zahid. The Estate Manager KP EZDMC and SHO Hayatabad were also present.
During the meeting, the participants extensively discussed overall security measures in the estate. This encompassed progress on setting up a police station, relocating drug addicts to rehabilitation centres, regular police patrolling, vigilance, additional force deployment at entry and exit points, and providing facilities to the business community through PAL on priority grounds.
Initially, the President of the association, Ayub Zakori, emphasized the need to address the establishment of a dedicated police station with police authorities, ensuring the provision of all necessary resources. He urged the police to actively engage with ANF in formalizing a plan for addressing drug addiction.
Ayub Zakori further stressed the importance of regular police mobile units, Ababeel force, and traffic beat patrolling in the Hayatabad industrial estate.