Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jamshoro’s water crisis

December 22, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Jamshoro City grapples with a significant problem directly im­pacting dozens of lives through dangerous diseases. Unfortunate­ly, there is a lack of action against this issue, with ego, stubbornness, and incompetence combining to endanger thousands of animals and humans. The Deputy Commis­sioner, Irrigation, Public Health, and Town Committee in Jamshoro have played an incompetent role, pushing innocent lives into the clutches of deadly diseases.

The supply of clean drinking water from Kotri Barrage to the people of Jamshoro, Kotri, That­ta, and especially Karachi has been compromised. The clean water canal from the Indus River has been polluted by the smelly, poisonous water of RBOD near Gharibabad Jamshoro in Kal­ri Baghar Feeder (Karachi Wah). Unknown miscreants have laid a cement pipe, continuously drain­ing foul-smelling, poisonous wa­ter into the clean water canal. Bharia Village, Lums University, and Sindh University, located just steps away, are now receiving this contaminated water, leading to concerns about the health of thousands of residents and uni­versity students.

IHC directs IGP Islamabad to submit report in petition filed against arrest of Baloch students

The RBOD water has become so polluted that it contains animal and human waste, along with var­ious viruses, bacteria, and germs, causing a surge in diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid fe­ver, amebiasis, jaundice, scabies, stomach issues, and more among the local population. This alarm­ing situation raises fears of wide­spread endangerment of human and animal lives. Citizens are urg­ing the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, the Health Department, and other top officials to take im­mediate action to stop the flow of this dirty water into the freshwa­ter canal. This intervention is cru­cial to saving thousands of inno­cent lives from fatal diseases.

ZAHID MAGSI,

Jamshoro.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1703134791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023