Jamshoro’s water crisis

Jamshoro City grapples with a significant problem directly im­pacting dozens of lives through dangerous diseases. Unfortunate­ly, there is a lack of action against this issue, with ego, stubbornness, and incompetence combining to endanger thousands of animals and humans. The Deputy Commis­sioner, Irrigation, Public Health, and Town Committee in Jamshoro have played an incompetent role, pushing innocent lives into the clutches of deadly diseases.

The supply of clean drinking water from Kotri Barrage to the people of Jamshoro, Kotri, That­ta, and especially Karachi has been compromised. The clean water canal from the Indus River has been polluted by the smelly, poisonous water of RBOD near Gharibabad Jamshoro in Kal­ri Baghar Feeder (Karachi Wah). Unknown miscreants have laid a cement pipe, continuously drain­ing foul-smelling, poisonous wa­ter into the clean water canal. Bharia Village, Lums University, and Sindh University, located just steps away, are now receiving this contaminated water, leading to concerns about the health of thousands of residents and uni­versity students.

The RBOD water has become so polluted that it contains animal and human waste, along with var­ious viruses, bacteria, and germs, causing a surge in diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid fe­ver, amebiasis, jaundice, scabies, stomach issues, and more among the local population. This alarm­ing situation raises fears of wide­spread endangerment of human and animal lives. Citizens are urg­ing the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, the Health Department, and other top officials to take im­mediate action to stop the flow of this dirty water into the freshwa­ter canal. This intervention is cru­cial to saving thousands of inno­cent lives from fatal diseases.

ZAHID MAGSI,

Jamshoro.