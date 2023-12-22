Jamshoro’s water crisis

Jamshoro City grapples with a significant problem directly impacting dozens of lives through dangerous diseases. Unfortunately, there is a lack of action against this issue, with ego, stubbornness, and incompetence combining to endanger thousands of animals and humans. The Deputy Commissioner, Irrigation, Public Health, and Town Committee in Jamshoro have played an incompetent role, pushing innocent lives into the clutches of deadly diseases.
The supply of clean drinking water from Kotri Barrage to the people of Jamshoro, Kotri, Thatta, and especially Karachi has been compromised. The clean water canal from the Indus River has been polluted by the smelly, poisonous water of RBOD near Gharibabad Jamshoro in Kalri Baghar Feeder (Karachi Wah). Unknown miscreants have laid a cement pipe, continuously draining foul-smelling, poisonous water into the clean water canal. Bharia Village, Lums University, and Sindh University, located just steps away, are now receiving this contaminated water, leading to concerns about the health of thousands of residents and university students.
The RBOD water has become so polluted that it contains animal and human waste, along with various viruses, bacteria, and germs, causing a surge in diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid fever, amebiasis, jaundice, scabies, stomach issues, and more among the local population. This alarming situation raises fears of widespread endangerment of human and animal lives. Citizens are urging the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, the Health Department, and other top officials to take immediate action to stop the flow of this dirty water into the freshwater canal. This intervention is crucial to saving thousands of innocent lives from fatal diseases.
ZAHID MAGSI,
Jamshoro.