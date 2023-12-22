Javed Latif wants punishment for ‘Pakistani Trump’

LAHORE - Senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif on Thursday strongly criticised PTI founder Imran Khan for his role in the May 9 incidents and called for his punishment for undermining democracy and attacking institutions.

Speaking to reporters, Latif drew parallels between Imran Khan and former US President Donald Trump, labeling him as the ‘Pakistani Trump’. He argued that just as Trump faced consequences for the attack on Capitol Hill, those behind the May 9 incidents in Pakistan should also be held accountable.

Javed Latif accused Imran Khan of attacking state institutions and contended that swift punishment should have been administered, similar to what would have occurred in other parts of the world. He highlighted the legal consequences faced by Donald Trump for his actions, emphasising the need for accountability.

Latif accused Imran Khan of wanting to come to power with the backing of the establishment, regardless of his actions, and criticised the PTI’s alleged use of women as a shield to disrupt elections and create chaos. He raised concerns about the PTI’s tactics to obscure election results and initiate a civil disobedience movement.

Regarding the demand for a level playing field for political parties, Javed Latif asserted that those involved in corruption and constitutional violations have no right to demand such fairness. He questioned whether they should be exempt from trial in court.

Responding to a question about seat adjustments, Latif indicated that there would be no seat adjustment with parties in Punjab, but alliances and seat adjustments might be considered in smaller provinces.

He said there could have been seat adjustment with Chaudhry Shujaat on two or three seats, but Chaudhry Salik recently said that they are not doing any seat adjustment with PML-N.

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not talk about politics in his recent meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat. He said no negotiations were underway with IPP regarding seat adjustments.