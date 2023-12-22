Karachi crime rate drops after expulsion of illegal immigrants: Additional IG

KARACHI-The crime rate in Karachi has dropped amidst the expulsion of illegal immigrants including Afghanis from the port city, claimed Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday.

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing in a dignified and safe manner. So far, 441,893 illegal Afghans have left Pakistan. AIG Karachi Khadim Hussain said illegal Afghanis were involved in dacoities, rape and other heinous crimes in Karachi and after the operation, the crime rate has dropped.

Rind said nearly 30,000 illegal Afghanis had left the metropolitan after the operation. “We are unsatisfied, working to reduce the crime rate further.” Earlier this month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have foiled a terror bid by arresting two hardcore ‘Afghan-trained’ militants from the provincial capital.

According to In-charge CTD Khurram Waris, the arrested terrorists were planning to attack the Karachi-Rohri train. The members of a banned outfit identified as Ashraf aka Achoo and Zeeshan Hameed were also planning to abduct a fruit dealer from interior Sindh and shift him to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the CTD in charge said. Explosives were also confiscated from the arrested terrorists who got ‘training from Afghanistan’ about bomb-making.