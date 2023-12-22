KE consumers to pay additional up to Rs9.05 per unit

ISLAMABAD-The new year will further burden Karachiites with a huge hike in electricity tariff, as the consumers of the K-Electric will pay an additional up to Rs 9.05 per unit during the first quarter (January to March) of calendar year 2024 on account of various quarterly adjustments and a surcharge. The hike includes Rs 6.15 per unit on account of four quarterly adjustments, and a surcharge of Rs 1.52 per unit, taking the total burden to Rs 7.67 per unit, which will reach to Rs 9.05 per unit after applying 18 percent General Sales Tax. In October, the Power Division had notified an average hike of Rs 3.28 per unit (from Rs1.49 per unit to Rs4.45 per unit) in power tariff for the consumers of Discos and KE. The hike in the electricity tariff was made in terms of the quarterly adjustment of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The increase is effective from October 2023 and will continue for six months i-e October 2023 to March 2024.

Similarly the federal government has notified another increase of Rs1.1502 per unit on account of first quarterly adjustment (July-September) of fiscal year 2023. K-Electric will charge the increase to its consumers in January-March 2024.

Decision on a hike of Rs 1.72 per unit, which will burden the KE consumers from January to March 2024, is pending with Nepra. NEPRA had reserved the judgment on the federal government motion, seeking the regulator nod for the implementation of quarterly adjustments (QTA) of Rs 1.72 per unit in quarterly adjustments, which includes Rs0.4689 per unit and Rs1.2489 per unit for the 2nd and 3rd quarters respectively of the fiscal year 2022-23 from K-Electric consumers. The quarterly adjustments of Rs 1.72/unit, if approved by Nepra, will be applicable for three months.

The consumers of K-Electric will also pay Rs1.52 per unit surcharge effective from December 2023 and will continue for 12 months till November 2024. The decision to allow imposition of Rs 1.52/unit surcharge will empower the federal government to recover Rs.24.5 billion from the KE consumers, except life line, in a period of twelve months.