KMU spotlights Islamic world’s maternal, child health SDGs

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) hosted a pivotal seminar focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) concerning Maternal and Child Health in the Islamic World. Renowned Public Health Scientist Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhatta was the keynote speaker at this event, emphasizing the challenges and opportunities associated with achieving these SDGs.
The gathering, held at Hafeezullah Hall, was attended by notable figures including Health Advisor Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Haq, former VC Prof. Dr. Hafeezullah, and other faculty members, officers, dignitaries, and students. Dr. Bhatta highlighted the progress made in maternal and child health SDGs while acknowledging existing hurdles and exploring pathways for improvement.
A key theme emphasized the collective responsibility among Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member nations to enhance reproductive, maternal, child, and adolescent health for comprehensive development. Dr. Bhatta urged increased resource allocation and financial security to ensure universal health coverage. Furthermore, he called for collaborative partnerships and political commitment to bridge the equity gap in maternal and child survival.
Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar commended Dr Bhatta for his invaluable insights, stressing the government’s role in high-quality evidence provision through research and trial governance. He reiterated the province’s dedication to overseeing these initiatives, aligning with SDG objectives.
Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq thanked Dr. Bhatta, highlighting the importance of sustained collaboration between KMU and Dr. Bhatta for joint research projects. The visit underscored the need for a collective agenda to address health challenges in the Islamic world.
During the visit, Dr Bhatta toured KMU’s newly constructed Non-Communicable Diseases Hospital and a block planned in his honour, showcasing KMU’s commitment to healthcare advancements. The ceremony concluded with the inauguration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Association office, symbolizing collaborative efforts for better healthcare outcomes.
The event resonated with the urgency for unified action among OIC countries to address critical health challenges. Dr. Bhatta’s lectures and discussions emphasized the significance of solidarity in achieving meaningful progress in maternal and child health, aligning with the broader objectives of the SDGs.