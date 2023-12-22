KMU spotlights Islamic world’s maternal, child health SDGs

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) hosted a pivotal seminar focus­ing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) concerning Mater­nal and Child Health in the Islam­ic World. Renowned Public Health Scientist Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhat­ta was the keynote speaker at this event, emphasizing the challenges and opportunities associated with achieving these SDGs.

The gathering, held at Hafeezu­llah Hall, was attended by notable figures including Health Advisor Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar, Vice Chan­cellor Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Haq, former VC Prof. Dr. Hafeezullah, and oth­er faculty members, officers, dig­nitaries, and students. Dr. Bhat­ta highlighted the progress made in maternal and child health SDGs while acknowledging existing hur­dles and exploring pathways for improvement.

A key theme emphasized the col­lective responsibility among Or­ganization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member nations to enhance reproductive, maternal, child, and adolescent health for compre­hensive development. Dr. Bhatta urged increased resource alloca­tion and financial security to en­sure universal health coverage. Furthermore, he called for collab­orative partnerships and political commitment to bridge the equity gap in maternal and child survival.

Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar commend­ed Dr Bhatta for his invaluable in­sights, stressing the government’s role in high-quality evidence pro­vision through research and tri­al governance. He reiterated the province’s dedication to oversee­ing these initiatives, aligning with SDG objectives.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq thanked Dr. Bhatta, highlighting the impor­tance of sustained collaboration between KMU and Dr. Bhatta for joint research projects. The visit underscored the need for a collec­tive agenda to address health chal­lenges in the Islamic world.

During the visit, Dr Bhatta toured KMU’s newly constructed Non-Communicable Diseases Hos­pital and a block planned in his honour, showcasing KMU’s com­mitment to healthcare advance­ments. The ceremony concluded with the inauguration of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Association office, symbolizing collaborative efforts for better healthcare outcomes.

The event resonated with the urgency for unified action among OIC countries to address critical health challenges. Dr. Bhatta’s lec­tures and discussions emphasized the significance of solidarity in achieving meaningful progress in maternal and child health, align­ing with the broader objectives of the SDGs.