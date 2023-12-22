Lawyers Jumping into the Fray

Reportedly Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, Punjab Bar Council and Sind High Court Bar Association in their separate statements have demanded resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja contending that under him fair and impartial elections are not possible. Expressing serious concern over the conduct of Chief Election commissioner regarding election procedures, delimitation of some constituencies and seat allocations, it has also been alleged that equal opportunities are not being afforded to all stakeholders in the ensuing elections. Pakistan Bar Council has also hurled an implied threat for launching a movement in this regard.

It is my considered view that the organisations of lawyers do not have a locus standi in this matter. It is an issue in which political parties and the candidates intending to contest from the constituencies whose delimitations have been disturbed, have a stake and only they have the right to make such demands and even knock at the doors of the judiciary to seek redress of their grievances.

Since the lawyers are not affected by the arrangements being made by the ECP their jumping into the fray is tantamount to throwing spanner in the works. Further, how can they claim that the elections will not be free and fair under the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner when the elections are yet to be held? It is like punishing somebody even before he commits a crime or makes a wrong move. It surely is a bizarre contention by them and they have no right or justification to demand resignation of the head of a constitutional body or hurl flak at him besides doubting his integrity.

It is pertinent to mention that the ECP has refuted the allegations leveled against it in regards to delimitation of constituencies saying it would not bow to any pressure or blackmailing meaning thereby that the ECP considers the move by bar councils as a pressure or blackmailing tactic. That could not have been said without solid evidence and proper justification..

It is also relevant to point out that the Supreme Court has already decided that objections in regards to the delimitations of constituencies will be taken up after the elections and no moves to obstruct the elections would be tolerated. After such a categorical verdict of the apex court there is no room left for raising or deliberating on the issues identified by the bar councils. It is probably the collateral outcome of the success of the lawyer’s movement for the restoration of judiciary during Musharraf regime that they have developed a sense of entitlement and being above law. They have been acting like trade unions assuming that they had the right to interfere and agitate against anything, even beyond the demands of their profession.

One really does not know the motive behind this move by the lawyers community but looking at the demands and the issues raised in their statements they seem to be endorsing the narrative of a particular party known for challenging everything under the skies and creating doubts about their legitimacy, more so the elections.

Expression of fears by some political parties regarding not being provided level playing field is understandable as political ploy but the bar councils have no concern with the matter. The most vociferous party in regards to the allegations of not being provided level playing field is PTI. Since 9th May incident and the arrest of its leaders and workers for involvement in attacking and destroying military installations and monuments of the martyrs it has been vigorously pursuing a narrative of victimisation and denigrating the establishment as well as the government holding them responsible for violation of human rights and trying to oust PTI and its leader from the political arena.

It is without doubt a false narrative and the attempt to use victimisation card is bound to fail. The PTI and its leaders have been incarcerated for involvement in very serious crimes against the state institution and not on the basis of their political stance on the national issues. Nowhere in the world political parties are allowed to indulge in anti-state activities and are dealt with according to the law of the land. And that is exactly what is happening. If the contention is that by arresting the people involved in criminal cases is tantamount to denying level playing field to PTI then it is a totally misleading propaganda. The best example of intolerance of such activities is the verdict of the supreme court of Colorado in USA declaring former President Donald Trump ineligible for contesting presidential elections for inciting his followers to attack Capital Hill. That is how a civilised society upholds the law without caring for the stature and status of anybody.

It is an unfortunate reality that elections in Pakistan have invariably been controversial. The losing parties have always alleged rigging in favour of the winning party. However the law does provide avenues to address grievances and apprehensions of the concerned parties as has been always the case. Election tribunals, ECP and even the courts are there to deal with such issues. Trying to make the elections controversial even before they are held is not a welcome tactic.

Having said that there is hardly any reason to take issue with the contention that the body responsible for holding the elections must make all possible efforts to ensure that they are held in free, fair and transparent manner and no party be deprived of the right to participate in them. Minus the leaders and workers who are involved in the 9th May incident as well as its planners PTI as a party must be allowed to contest the elections. It is absolutely imperative to falsify the narrative that is being propagated and to establish the credibility of elections.