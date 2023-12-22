Friday, December 22, 2023
Madad Ali advises political parties to focus on education sector

Web Desk
11:38 AM | December 22, 2023
National

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindh has advised political parties to focus on education, provision of clean drinking water, economic stability and poverty alleviation in their manifesto for upcoming elections.

Addressing seventh Pakistan Excellence Award Distribution Ceremony 2023 in Karachi, he also underlined the need of education reforms to bring country's education sector at par with international level.

Later, Federal Minister distributed awards among different personalities belonging to business, showbiz, sports and other sectors.

