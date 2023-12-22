Friday, December 22, 2023
Mansha Pasha wants to work in Bollywood

Mansha Pasha wants to work in Bollywood
Agencies
December 22, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE - Renowned Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha has expressed her desire to work in the Indian film industry. Recently, she participated in a private TV show where she discussed various topics ranging from personal as well as professional lives and her future endeavours in the entertainment world. Expressing her desire to work in the Bollywood, Mansha Pasha said that if she gets an opportunity to work across the border, she would love to share the screen with Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat. She added, “I really like Jaideep as an actor and I would love to work with him as a great actor would bring the whole project to the top.”

