Minister urges swift action on industrial estate

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretak­er Minister for Industries, Com­merce, Technical Education, and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, has urged authorities to swiftly clear hurdles obstructing the establishment of a new small industrial estate in Abbottabad under the Small Industries Devel­opment Board.

Dr Abdullah directed the district administration, Revenue, SIDB, and other concerned departments to urgently fulfil their responsibili­ties. This directive aims to expedite the demarcation work necessary for the prompt initiation of the in­dustrial estate. He issued these in­structions during a meeting held at his office in Peshawar, where he chaired discussions reviewing the challenges encountered in con­structing the new industrial estate in Havelian Abbottabad.

Attended by Managing Director SIDB Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Deputy MD Nauman Fayyaz, and relevant officers of the Reve­nue Department, the meeting pro­vided a comprehensive overview of the project. Dr Abdullah was ap­prised of illegal encroachments and issues hindering the estate’s construction, particularly con­cerning the laying of an electricity transmission line. While land ac­quisition for the project has been completed, obstacles have imped­ed the commencement of demar­cation work, requiring immediate and effective action.