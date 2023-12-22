Minister urges swift action on industrial estate

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, has urged authorities to swiftly clear hurdles obstructing the establishment of a new small industrial estate in Abbottabad under the Small Industries Development Board.
Dr Abdullah directed the district administration, Revenue, SIDB, and other concerned departments to urgently fulfil their responsibilities. This directive aims to expedite the demarcation work necessary for the prompt initiation of the industrial estate. He issued these instructions during a meeting held at his office in Peshawar, where he chaired discussions reviewing the challenges encountered in constructing the new industrial estate in Havelian Abbottabad.
Attended by Managing Director SIDB Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Deputy MD Nauman Fayyaz, and relevant officers of the Revenue Department, the meeting provided a comprehensive overview of the project. Dr Abdullah was apprised of illegal encroachments and issues hindering the estate’s construction, particularly concerning the laying of an electricity transmission line. While land acquisition for the project has been completed, obstacles have impeded the commencement of demarcation work, requiring immediate and effective action.