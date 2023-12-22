Friday, December 22, 2023
Mohsin Naqvi directs to provide CT scan, MRI reports to patients within 24 hours

Web Desk
12:08 PM | December 22, 2023
National

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the management of public sector hospitals to provide CT scan and MRI reports to patients within 24 hours.

He issued these directions during his surprise visit to Children's Hospital Lahore today.

He said an action will be taken against the hospital management for late submission of CT scan and MRI reports.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the ongoing up-gradation work at the hospital and gave instructions to complete the up-gradation project at the earliest.

