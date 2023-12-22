Momina Iqbal impressed by renovation of police stations in Punjab

LAHORE- Pakistan entertainment industry’s emerging actor Momina Iqbal has expressed pleasure over upgradation and construction works of police stations in Punjab. She was impressed by the upgradation of police stations under the Special Initiative Police Stations Project (SIPS) and reached the Mastigate police station where she was received by ASP Shazia Ishaq. Momina also met SP City retired Capt Qazi Ali Raza who informed her about the project and the services of police stations. He also told her about the facilities including chemical machine and front desk. On this occasion, Momina Iqbal said that as a woman, she felt a sense of security while coming to the police station as she appreciated the upgradation of the police stations in light of the orders of IG Punjab.