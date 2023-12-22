Nawaz says Pakistan incomplete without minorities

LAHORE - The PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that Pakistan’s richness lies in its diversity, emphasizing the significant contributions of minorities as valuable assets to the nation.
Addressing leaders of the party’s minority wing, Sharif commended the minority community for its dedicated service to the country and affirmed the equal status of every individual. He revealed the growing representation of minorities within the PML-N, emphasizing that Pakistan is incomplete without their participation. Recognizing the sacrifices made by minorities, Sharif acknowledged their vital role in the country’s development, citing instances of soldiers from minority communities who laid down their lives for Pakistan. The PMLN leader acknowledged that many companions of Quaid-e-Azam belonged to Hindu and Christian communities. He emphasized that minority communities played a supportive role in the establishment of Pakistan. Also, Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary board which interviewed minority candidates for national and provincial assemblies. The central leadership is set to make final decisions on constituency-wise candidates for reserved seats. Party leaders, including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Rana Sanaullah, participated in the meeting.