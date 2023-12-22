Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz says Pakistan incomplete without minorities

Nawaz says Pakistan incomplete without minorities
Our Staff Reporter
December 22, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that Pakistan’s richness lies in its diversity, emphasizing the significant contributions of mi­norities as valuable assets to the nation. 

Addressing leaders of the party’s minority wing, Sharif commended the minority community for its dedicated service to the country and af­firmed the equal status of every individual. He revealed the growing rep­resentation of minorities within the PML-N, empha­sizing that Pakistan is in­complete without their participation. Recogniz­ing the sacrifices made by minorities, Sharif ac­knowledged their vital role in the country’s de­velopment, citing instanc­es of soldiers from minori­ty communities who laid down their lives for Paki­stan. The PMLN leader ac­knowledged that many companions of Quaid-e-Azam belonged to Hindu and Christian communities. He emphasized that mi­nority communities played a supportive role in the es­tablishment of Pakistan. Also, Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary board which interviewed minority can­didates for national and provincial assemblies. The central leadership is set to make final decisions on con­stituency-wise candidates for reserved seats. Party leaders, including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Sheh­baz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Rana Sanaullah, partici­pated in the meeting.

Israel should be held accountable for Gaza massacre: Pakistan

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703194800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023