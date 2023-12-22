Netsol, IPC, CBS, Descon record wins in Challenge Cup matches

LAHORE- Netsol, IPC, CBS, and Descon showcased stellar performances, securing victories in the 5th Corporate Challenge Cup held at various venues. In the opening match at Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, Netsol emerged victorious against the Service team. Despite Service team’s competitive score of 167 runs in 20 overs, Netsol successfully chased the target, losing only four wickets in the process. Over at Awaxan Cricket Ground, Rana Tahir’s exceptional batting prowess propelled Descon to triumph over FFC. FFC, batting first, posted 136 runs within the allotted overs, but Descon chased the target. At the Awaxan Cricket Ground in another exciting encounter, International Petrochemical secured a win against UB Sports. UB Sports set a target of 154 runs while batting first, but International Petrochemical comfortably reached the goal during their reply. In a subsequent match at the same venue, CBS and UB Sports clashed, with CBS exhibiting a commendable performance and securing victory.