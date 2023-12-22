Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nisar Khuhro to file nomination papers for two PA constituencies

Agencies
December 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Provincial president of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh senator Nisar Khuhro will file his nomination papers for the two Provincial Assembly constituencies PS-11 Larkana City and PS-15 Meero Khan on Friday. According to the spokesman, Senator Nisar Khuhro said that the party leadership asked him to submit nomination papers for PS 11 Larkana City and PS 15 Meero Khan and tomorrow (Friday) he will submit nomination papers for both the constituencies. Senator Khuhro had already received his nomination papers for the provincial assembly constituencies PS 11 and PS 15 on Wednesday, the spokesman said, and added that he will submit nominations to concerned Returning officers on Friday.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1703134791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023